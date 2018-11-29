Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Four Warriors given all-league water polo honors

 
The Nov. 13 Valley League boys water polo coaches meeting included the selection of all-league teams, and four Fallbrook players were given all-league recognition.

Tiane Maestas was named to the Valley League's first team. Although no Warriors were given second-team distinction, honorable mention accolades were bestowed upon Mo Abdelrahman, Jackson Richards and Caleb Smedley.

The Warriors placed fourth in the final six-team league standings with a 2-3 record in Valley League play.

"I was really happy to get a player on first team," said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson.

Maestas, a senior, p...



