Hughes finishes third in Demo Cross season standings

Weston Hughes placed third in the Demo Cross season standings at Perris Auto Speedway, and the 2006 Fallbrook High School graduate had the fifth-place overall Night of Destruction points figure.

Hughes accumulated 354 points during the season's eight Demo Cross main events which concluded with two races Oct. 14 during the Southern California Fair, and he won the June 16 Demo Cross feature. Kyle Cox of Tustin won the division championship with 405 points and Costa Mesa driver J.D. Wilson had the second-place total of 390 points. Whittier racer Michael Schattilly accumulated 336 points for th...