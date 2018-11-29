Larson, Guadarrama play in CIF tennis tournament

Two Fallbrook High School players participated in the CIF individual tennis tournament Nov. 5-9 at the Balboa Tennis Center in San Diego although both lost in the first round.

The first-round matches were played Nov. 5. Fallbrook senior Makena Larson lost a 6-4, 6-0 competition against Christian senior Lauren Mansy.

"I came back in the first set," Larson said.

Mansy had leads of 3-0 and 4-1 in the first set. Larson narrowed the deficit to 4-3. Mansy won the next game to take a 5-3 lead. Larson followed with a win to create a 5-4 score, but Mansy won the ensuing game to capture the set.

"Th...