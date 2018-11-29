Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Larson, Guadarrama play in CIF tennis tournament

 
Two Fallbrook High School players participated in the CIF individual tennis tournament Nov. 5-9 at the Balboa Tennis Center in San Diego although both lost in the first round.

The first-round matches were played Nov. 5. Fallbrook senior Makena Larson lost a 6-4, 6-0 competition against Christian senior Lauren Mansy.

"I came back in the first set," Larson said.

Mansy had leads of 3-0 and 4-1 in the first set. Larson narrowed the deficit to 4-3. Mansy won the next game to take a 5-3 lead. Larson followed with a win to create a 5-4 score, but Mansy won the ensuing game to capture the set.

"Th...



