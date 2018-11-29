Warrior boys take fifth at championship meet

Fallbrook High School's boys finished fifth in the Valley League cross country standings.

The league cluster meets Sept. 27 at Guajome Park and Oct. 25 at Kit Carson Park each accounted for 25 percent of the weighted league championship formula and the other half was based on the results at the league championship meet Nov. 10 at Guajome Park. Fallbrook, which placed fourth in the first league cluster and fifth in the second league cluster, took fifth place at the league championship meet.

"We did okay," said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

Cross country team scores add the positions of a...