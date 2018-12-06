Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Tom Christensen
County of San Diego Communications Office 

A new home for the holidays welcomes through county adoptions

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 2:06pm

Family members, Superior Court Judge Kimberlee Lagotta and court staff all applaud after the adoption of Hector by his mother, Issis Aranda, right in black shirt, became official.

It was barely 5:30 a.m., and 10-year-old Hector was already out of bed and bound for the shower. Today was one of the most important days of his life, and he was up earlier than usual, taking no chances that he would miss anything.

Today was the day Hector's adoption became official. His "new" mother, Issis Aranda, and several other family members came with Hector to San Diego County Child Welfare Services' annual Court Adoption Party held at the San Diego County Juvenile Courthouse in the afternoon Nov. 16. Nineteen families finalized the adoptions of 22 children at the event.

