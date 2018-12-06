Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

All are invited to inaugural Bonsall Tree Lighting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:15am



BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come out and join them for the Inaugural Bonsall Tree Lighting, Saturday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m. This is a free community event at River Village.

Visitors can warm up with some hot cocoa, cider and snack on some popcorn while listening to the Fallbrook Dulcimer Group and the Fallbrook High School Choir.

After the tree is lit at 5:30, children can create and play in the Craft area while their parents shop for those last minute gifts at vendor booths and, don't forget, Santa will be there to hear children’s wishes and for a photo opportunity.

They can also take a ride around the center in a horse drawn wagon, enjoy the lights, friends and family, all for free.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/06/2018 15:39