All are invited to inaugural Bonsall Tree Lighting

BONSALL – The Bonsall Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to come out and join them for the Inaugural Bonsall Tree Lighting, Saturday, Dec. 8, 5-8 p.m. This is a free community event at River Village.

Visitors can warm up with some hot cocoa, cider and snack on some popcorn while listening to the Fallbrook Dulcimer Group and the Fallbrook High School Choir.

After the tree is lit at 5:30, children can create and play in the Craft area while their parents shop for those last minute gifts at vendor booths and, don't forget, Santa will be there to hear children’s wishes and for a photo opportunity.

They can also take a ride around the center in a horse drawn wagon, enjoy the lights, friends and family, all for free.