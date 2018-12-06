Billy Joe Towery, 92, passed away in Madras, Oregon, on Nov. 15, 2018. Billy was born Sept. 27, 1926 to William Clona Towery and Maurice Morecia Cox, who had five boys, Billy, Marion, Max, Jim, and Richard.

Bill and Donna Lee Webb married on June 3, 1948 and had four children: Johnnie Lee, Cynthia Jan, Jeffrey Lynn, and Carla Jane. After Donna's passing, Bill married Sharon (McPeek) Goodman on Nov. 8, 2003.

Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon Towery; his children, John Towery, Jeff Towery, and Jane McGuire; Sharon's children, Kelly Goodman, Kim Janikowski, Chris Goodman, and Katy Rossi; 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; first wife, Donna Lee Towery; daughter, Cynthia Jan Tani; and great-grandson, Chase Mennealy-Otter.

A memorial service was held Nov. 24, 2018 at the Church of God (Seventh Day) in Redmond, Oregon. Arrangements were under the direction of Redmond Memorial Chapel. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Redmond.