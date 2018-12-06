Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FHS choir performs for community

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:16am

Paulette Britton photo

The Fallbrook High Madrigals are, from left, director Heather Smith, Katyana Gonzalez, Kelly Leon, Hannah Warren, Edgar Garcia, Monica Angulo, Grace Wade, Allyse Besne, Angelica Bonilla and Roseline Sanchez.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School Madrigals kicked off their 2018 holiday performance season Dec. 1 at Sonrise Christian Fellowship Women's Christmas event. Choral director Heather Smith announced that there would be many chances for the community to enjoy the music of the season. In fact, the vocalists have 17 upcoming performances this month.

"The Bonsall tree lighting at River Village (Dec. 8) is always a highlight for us. We will also be performing at Rawhide Ranch, Dec. 14-16, which is really fun. The community can see the the entire Fallbrook High School Choir show at the Bob Burton Center on the campus of Fallbrook High School, Thursday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.Tickets are only $5 at the door and the entire community is invited," said Smith.

Area residents can celebrate the 200th anniversary of "Silent Night" while making plans to ring in the season with the Madrigals and the rest of the Fallbrook Choir.

 
