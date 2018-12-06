Jeanne Stuart, 82, died suddenly on December 1, 2018 from a previously unknown heart problem. Jeanne was a longtime resident of the Fallbrook community and widely known as "The Realtor" in the area! She appreciated the rustic, country lifestyle and helped countless home owners move in and around the Fallbrook area.

Jeanne was raised in the farming town of Selma, California. Her father was a leader in the agricultural business and eventually became the Mayor of Selma. As a young adult in the 1950s, Jeanne ended up in the fast-paced environment of Los Angeles where she met her husband and started a family.

In later years with an "empty nest," Jeanne got her real estate license and the rest is history. She was a powerhouse of home sales in the Greater San Diego area.

Jeanne is survived by her five sons/daughters (two in-laws), two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two very energetic doggies, and a wide array of people who knew her, especially in Fallbrook, where they love Jeanne. She treated absolutely everyone as special.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate, in Jeanne Stuart's name, to The Fallbrook Sanctuary: https://fallbrookanimalsanctuary.org.

Please visit Jeanne's on-line obituary at http://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries.com, where you can archive a favorite memory, view a photo or sign her online guestbook.

Details on an informal scattering of ashes ceremony will be forthcoming in a couple months.