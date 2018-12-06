Students put a twist on tale of Cinderella

BONSALL – On Nov. 13 and 14, two casts from the Bonsall High School Musical Theater Department performed "Cinderella; A Revue" at 127 West Social House in Fallbrook. Under the direction of Mrs. Pecore and choreographer Morgan Sharpe, dinner and a show were enjoyed by family, guests, principal Dr. Fowler and Superintendent Jones. The students put on a comedic perform...