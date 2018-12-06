'Tis the season to shop locally and spread the 'merry'
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 2:15pm
I’ve written before about the importance of a thriving downtown. The health and sense of community are a direct reflection of the health of a town’s main shopping area. When residents support local merchants, they in turn support Fallbrook.
Below is a list of reasons to shop locally, during the holidays and everyday, taken from the American Independent Business Alliance.
By shopping locally, residents build community. The casual encounters enjoyed at neighborhood-scale businesses and the public spaces around them build relationships and community cohesiveness. They’re the ultimate s...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)