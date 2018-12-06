Woman's Club to welcome Madrigals

Attending the November meeting of the Fallbrook Woman's Club are, from left, Gunnery Sgt. Ely Lindberg, 1st Lt. Audrey Gillcrist, Fallbrook Woman's Club speaker Roxann Clouse, Cpl. Morgan Bitner and 1st Lt. Jade Joseph.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Woman's Club invites the community to celebrate the season at their monthly general meeting Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 11 a.m., and enjoy a medley of songs performed by the Fallbrook High School Madrigals under the direction of Heather Smith.

The club house is located at 238 W. Mission Road in Fallbrook. Nonmembers are welcome to attend, and lunch is served for a donation of $12. Nonmembers are asked to RSVP to Barbara Judd at (760) 212-9995 or bebra2@att.net.

Gift boxes of See's Candy and gift certificates will be available for purchase from the Fallbrook Woman's Club for last minute gifts. Contact Pam Hermansader, av8rpam@gmail.com, for these purchases.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club hosts a variety of fundraiser events that provide donations to military families, school scholarships and community organizations. General meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month.

Last month in commemoration of Veterans Day, the Fallbrook Woman's Club was pleased to host the Fallbrook High School Jr. ROTC, under the instruction of retired Marine Lt. Col. Bill Wade, to demonstrate proper flag folding with an explanation of the meaning behind each fold.

To learn more about the club, visit http://www.FallbrookWomansClub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Woman's Club.