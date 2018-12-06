Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Jul Concert features Scandinavian Christmas music

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 1:41pm

Lucette Moramarco photo

The ladies of the Southern California Damekor will perform a Jul concert Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort.

FALLBROOK – Southern California Damekor's big Jul concert is Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m. at Pala Mesa Resort. The concert is free and will begin with a traditional candlelit Lucia procession.

Dec. 13 is the actual "Day of Sankta Lucia" and serves as the introduction to the Scandinavian Christmas season, ushering in a season of feasting, merriment and hospitality. Lucia was a medieval saint who carried food and drink to the hungry in Sweden during a time of famine. She could be seen in her white gown and crown of light, a symbol of light and hope.

The concert includes many traditional...



