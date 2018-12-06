Library has free events and Bottom Shelf Holiday Boutique

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will host many free events this month including concerts, a lecture, a movie and the annual Bottom Shelf Holiday Boutique.

The holiday boutique runs through Dec. 22 and features seasonal books, games, music and videos that make great gifts for both children and adults. The bookstore will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The schedule of free events is as follows:

Monday, Dec. 10, 1 p.m. – Insight Book Club will meet to discuss the novel "Happiness is a Choice You Make" by John Leland. A reporter recounts his time spent with six of New York’s oldest inhabitants, all 85 and older, who share their wisdom about the art of living.

Thursday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m. – Lecture: Camp Pendleton: Stories of the Land and Marines in Southern California with Barbara Greenbush Katz. Hear the story of how the land known as Camp Pendleton became the world’s largest amphibious base. Learn how the land and the Marines came together. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Saturday, Dec. 15, 1 p.m. – The Tween Book Club will meet to read the second book of the Keeper of the Lost Cities, titled "Exile." Sign up at the front desk and pick up a copy of the book (ages 9-14).

Sunday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m. – Concert: The Fallbrook Chamber Orchestra will present a medley of Christmas music for the holidays with Christmas sing along, carols and “Hallelujah” from Messiah.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. – Concert: Freaney & Friends. This month’s guests will be the Quiddity Woodwind Quintet. The ensemble will entertain with holiday favorites. All ages will enjoy this holiday concert. Supported by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. – Concert: The Vista Hills Chorus is a local chapter of Sweet Adelines International. They will perform and sing a capella harmony, barbershop style. Sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Thursday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m. – Cinema at the Library: In this month’s film a young orphan is initiated into a world of magic and mayhem by his eccentric warlock uncle to help defeat the forces of evil.

Holiday Schedule:

Monday, Dec. 24 – The library will close early – at 2 p.m. – for Christmas Eve.

Tuesday, Dec. 25 – The library will be closed for the Christmas holiday.

Monday, Dec. 31 – The library will close early – at 5 p.m. – for New Year’s Eve.

Tuesday, Jan. 1 – The library will be closed for New Year’s Day.

The Fallbrook Library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. For more information about these and additional scheduled activities, visit http://www.sdcl.org or call (760) 731-4653.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Library.