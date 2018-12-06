Chase the chill away with hot soup

FALLBROOK – Few things beat a hot meal on a cold day. Stews and casseroles can fit the bill in such situations, but soup is a go-to solution when looking to warm up.

This recipe for Tortilla Soup from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli (Metro Books) can be served as an appetizer or light meal. The crispy tortilla strips included in the recipe add extra texture to a delicious dish.

Tortilla Soup

Serves 4

4 corn tortillas, freshly made or a few days old

1 tablespoon vegetable oi...