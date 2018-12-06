Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chase the chill away with hot soup

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 2:41pm



FALLBROOK – Few things beat a hot meal on a cold day. Stews and casseroles can fit the bill in such situations, but soup is a go-to solution when looking to warm up.

This recipe for Tortilla Soup from "The Complete Mexican, South American & Caribbean Cookbook" by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli (Metro Books) can be served as an appetizer or light meal. The crispy tortilla strips included in the recipe add extra texture to a delicious dish.

Tortilla Soup

Serves 4

4 corn tortillas, freshly made or a few days old

1 tablespoon vegetable oi...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/06/2018 17:06