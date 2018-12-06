FDA tries yet again to regulate tobacco products

The Food and Drug Administration just announced it would once again try to regulate tobacco products.

This time the target of the agency’s regulatory hand is what it believes is the growing menace of flavored e-cigarettes and other tobacco products used by young people who’ve turned to vaping and smoking. The FDA said about 3.6 million children under age 18 now admit they use e-cigarettes.

That’s an alarming number and is worrisome because FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said that almost all current smokers started when they were children. At their core, the FDA’s proposals ar...