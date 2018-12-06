Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Holidays may bring stress

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 1:09pm



HENDERSONVILLE, TN – Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is characterized as a type of depression that is related to changes in seasons, typically tied to the start of fall and persisting into the winter months.

Depressive disorders don’t take holidays and this time of year can be stressful. For individuals who suffer from or are at risk for depression, though, the impact of holiday stresses and pressures can be much more severe than the momentary frustrations that almost everyone experiences.

Typical symptoms of SAD, sometimes referred to as winter depression, may include the following...



