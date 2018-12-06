Lighting is a key component of curb appeal

TEMECULA – Curb appeal can affect prospective buyers' perception of a home. When addressing curb appeal, homeowners may be inclined to focus on features that are easily seen from the street during the day. But what can a homeowner do to improve on their home's nighttime aesthetic?

Outdoor lighting is one aspect of curb appeal that is often overlooked, advised the home improvement experts at The Spruce. Homeowners may fail to recognize the importance of how proper illumination can provide their homes with a warm glow and make it look beautiful after the sun has set. For example, think of...