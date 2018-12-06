Poinsettia the flower of the season

With the holiday seasons beginning, what flowering plant is more traditional than the beautiful holiday poinsettia?

The species poinsettia is from Mexico and the original plant is far removed from where it is today with modern-day cultivars of many different colors and shapes.

The poinsettia was originally brought back from the wilds of Mexico and introduced into this country by Joel Poinsett, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 1825.

Mr. Poinsett was an avid gardener who grew imported plants from Mexico in his Charleston greenhouse. The flowers dazzled other gardeners, and the red Christmas f...