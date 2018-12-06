Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Roger Boddaert
Special to the Village News 

Poinsettia the flower of the season

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 3:08pm

"Merry Poinsettia" from Roger Boddaert.

With the holiday seasons beginning, what flowering plant is more traditional than the beautiful holiday poinsettia?

The species poinsettia is from Mexico and the original plant is far removed from where it is today with modern-day cultivars of many different colors and shapes.

The poinsettia was originally brought back from the wilds of Mexico and introduced into this country by Joel Poinsett, the U.S. ambassador to Mexico in 1825.

Mr. Poinsett was an avid gardener who grew imported plants from Mexico in his Charleston greenhouse. The flowers dazzled other gardeners, and the red Christmas f...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018