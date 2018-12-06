Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Frank Brines
Special to Valley News 

Rose bushes still need water, but not pruning

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 2:19pm



I'm sure that gardeners and their roses appreciated the recent sprinkles or light drizzle or blustery rain depending on location. Temecula received an inch more rain than average for November; this rain and the accompanying cool weather will help to hydrate the thirsty soil. Most areas still haven’t had any temperatures near frost.

Roses could still be seen actively growing and blooming in many area gardens during the Thanksgiving holiday, and some rose gardens are coming into a full bloom cycle this very day. Of course, not all blooms are exhibition quality, but it is nice to see them s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018