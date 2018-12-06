Rose bushes still need water, but not pruning

I'm sure that gardeners and their roses appreciated the recent sprinkles or light drizzle or blustery rain depending on location. Temecula received an inch more rain than average for November; this rain and the accompanying cool weather will help to hydrate the thirsty soil. Most areas still haven’t had any temperatures near frost.

Roses could still be seen actively growing and blooming in many area gardens during the Thanksgiving holiday, and some rose gardens are coming into a full bloom cycle this very day. Of course, not all blooms are exhibition quality, but it is nice to see them s...