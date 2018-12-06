Watch for the warning signs of a heart attack

Signs of a heart attack include discomfort that may feel like pressure in the chest, squeezing, fullness or pain.

FALLBROOK – An umbrella term that encompasses various conditions, cardiovascular disease or CVD, is a formidable foe. According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases claim the lives of 17.7 million people across the globe every year, accounting for 31 percent of all deaths worldwide.

If CVD statistics are alarming, then it's important to note that many premature deaths related to CVD can be prevented. While the WHO said that four out of five CVD deaths are due to heart attacks and strokes, men and women who learn to recognize the warning signs of heart attack may be a...