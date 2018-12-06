Brian Jones starts first week as state senator

Among the state senators being sworn into office are Brian Jones, left, and Ben Hueso. Jones represents the 38 district while Hueso represents the 40th.

SACRAMENTO – Newly elected State Senator Brian W. Jones was sworn-in at the State Capitol, Dec. 3. He was surrounded by his family and new colleagues.

This is not Jones' first time in the Capitol. Jones represented the 71st Assembly district in the California State Legislature from 2010 to 2016. Most of the district he represented in the Assembly is now part of his Senate district.

Jones said, "I am determined to be the best representative that I can be by listening to my constituents and be their voice in the Capitol. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity to serve the people of the 3...