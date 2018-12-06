BUSD releases map options for area voting

BONSALL – As the Bonsall Unified School District (BUSD) continues to move through a 90-day process of transitioning to “by-Trustee-area” elections under the legal requirements of the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA), a critical point has been reached.

The district has released three map options to the community for study and input. The maps can be reviewed online at www.bonsallusd.com. All three of the map options meet the legal requirements outlined in CVRA.

The district is also providing four in-person opportunities for the community to review and provide feedback before the B...