Farm bureau establishes disaster relief fund

SACRAMENTO – To assist farms, ranches and rural communities hurt by wildfires, floods and other natural disasters, the California Farm Bureau Federation has established a Farm and Rural Disaster Fund. Created under the California Bountiful Foundation – a charitable foundation established by CFBF – the fund will collect monetary contributions to aid communities affected by natural disasters.

“All too often, we’ve seen rural areas of California wracked by fires, floods and other natural disasters,” CFBF president Jamie Johansson said. “We created the Farm and Rural Disaster Fun...