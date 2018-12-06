Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Jeff Pack
Writer 

Homeless for the Holidays

HOT deputies, social workers tackle homeless issues together

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:43am

Photo: Jeff Pack photo

Anne Unmacht doesn't like the word "homeless."

The founder and president of Project T.O.U.C.H. said, "There's a difference between being without a home and being a criminal – you can't lump them together. So, this is an issue we are working to overcome."

Since 2003, Unmacht has been on the front lines of a challenge that in recent years has received more and more attention in southwest Riverside County.

According to the Riverside County Homeless Count and Survey Report, which was published May 31, there were 2,316 homeless people counted throughout the county. That number is expected by...



