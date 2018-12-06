Lilac fire survivor Bellocq returns to Del Mar

Trainer Martine Belloc, left, is joined by family members as she waits for Grey Tsunami to arrive in the Del Mar paddock for the first race, Nov. 23.

San Luis Rey Training Center trainer Martine Bellocq had two horses in the Nov. 23 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club races, which constituted her first time in the Del Mar paddock since being severely burned in the December 2017 Lilac fire.

Bellocq was the trainer for Grey Tsunami in the first race and Brite Rivers in the third race.

"It's nice," Bellocq said of her return.

Bellocq was burned trying to save the 2-year-old colt Wild Bill Hickory, who was owned by Bellocq in partnership with Margaret Sherr. Wild Bill Hickory died in the fire as did Royal Kuna, a 2-year-old gelding trained by Bellocq...