Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Correspondent 

Lilac fire survivor Bellocq returns to Del Mar

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 12:33pm

Joe Naiman photo

Trainer Martine Belloc, left, is joined by family members as she waits for Grey Tsunami to arrive in the Del Mar paddock for the first race, Nov. 23.

San Luis Rey Training Center trainer Martine Bellocq had two horses in the Nov. 23 Del Mar Thoroughbred Club races, which constituted her first time in the Del Mar paddock since being severely burned in the December 2017 Lilac fire.

Bellocq was the trainer for Grey Tsunami in the first race and Brite Rivers in the third race.

"It's nice," Bellocq said of her return.

Bellocq was burned trying to save the 2-year-old colt Wild Bill Hickory, who was owned by Bellocq in partnership with Margaret Sherr. Wild Bill Hickory died in the fire as did Royal Kuna, a 2-year-old gelding trained by Bellocq...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/06/2018 17:36