Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Man arrested in Fallbrook sting, suspected of furnishing alcohol to a minor

 
Last updated 12/15/2018 at 9:09am



FALLBROOK - A 28-year-old man was busted in Fallbrook for agreeing to purchase alcohol for a minor, authorities said.

The man was arrested Friday night in a so-called "Shoulder Tap'' operation and was the only one out of 20 adults asked by a minor decoy working with deputies who agreed to purchase alcohol for the teenager, according to Sgt. Nancy Blanco of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of furnishing alcohol to a minor, which is a misdemeanor, she said.

Two men, ages 24 and 25, who were with the suspect were also taken into custody for parole and probation violations, Blanco said.

The minors also tried to purchase alcohol from retailers at five separate locations, but none of the locations sold alcohol to the decoy, she said.

 
