Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SDG&E wins national award

 
Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:04am



SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric said that every home and business deserves reliable energy. Whether it is keeping the lights on at home or work, or charging an electric vehicle, customers depend on SDG&E every day to power their lives.

SDG&E was honored Nov. 29 with the 2018 ReliabilityOne ‘National Reliability Award’ for superior performance among utilities in America by PA Consulting. In addition to this achievement, SDG&E received the “Regional Reliability Award” for the western region for the 13th consecutive year, and the “Outstanding Technology and Innovation” aw...



Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

