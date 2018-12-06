Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SR 76/I-5 connector to be closed Saturday morning

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2018 at 1:11pm



SAN DIEGO – Maintenance crews will close the eastbound and westbound connectors from State Route 76 (SR-76) to northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. for guardrail repair, according to Caltrans. Detour signs will be posted directing motorists on eastbound or westbound SR-76 to take southbound I-5, exit at Mission Avenue and turn left to northbound I-5.

...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.








 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018