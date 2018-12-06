SR 76/I-5 connector to be closed Saturday morning

SAN DIEGO – Maintenance crews will close the eastbound and westbound connectors from State Route 76 (SR-76) to northbound Interstate 5 (I-5) Saturday from 3 a.m. to 11 a.m. for guardrail repair, according to Caltrans. Detour signs will be posted directing motorists on eastbound or westbound SR-76 to take southbound I-5, exit at Mission Avenue and turn left to northbound I-5.

