Water rights permits issued for Conjunctive Use Project

The State Water Resources Control Board issued updated water rights permits and an updated license which finalizes that part of the Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project.

The three permits and the license were issued Nov. 20.

"It's a big accomplishment to finally have the underlying permits and water rights for the project," said Fallbrook Public Utility District general manager Jack Bebee.

The Santa Margarita Conjunctive Use Project being pursued by FPUD, Camp Pendleton and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation will enhance groundwater recharge and recovery capability within the lower Santa Ma...