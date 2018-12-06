Re: 'Dirty trick' perpetrated on Fallbrook voters

[Village News, Miller letter, 11/22/18]

In response to Mr. Miller's letter of Nov. 22, 2018: I don't know if you ever chose the art in the library show or if you held any position in the Democratic Club. That is what I was told.

If you had nothing to do with the art used in this show then I certainly apologize for not vetting the information I was given. The director of the library could tell us who did, and it definitely was electioneering. Someone should be held responsible for it.

The "mistake" on labeling the gas tax No. 6 has made me hypersensitive to election dirty tricks. This was a dirty trick but who are the culprits? Will the director tell us?

Joseph Schembri