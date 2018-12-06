Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Thanks for supporting the Fallbrook Food Pantry

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/6/2018 at 11:20am



The 2018 5K Thanksgiving Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry was again very successful this year. Thank you to all the folks who turned out to run or walk in the annual event, as well as those who sponsored runners or mailed in financial gifts to the Fallbrook Food Pantry at this special time of the year. We appreciate your generosity in sharing with those who need the help in our community.

We are grateful to all the groups who helped with the event, including high school students from Fallbrook and Bonsall, organizations such as the National Charity League, local churches, Senior Volunteer Patrol officers, scout troops and others. And, we thank Cory Carrier for the music and the Village News for their great coverage, and for sending a photographer.

The volunteers of the Fallbrook Food Pantry say “thank you Fallbrook" for your faithfulness and your support. We wish you all Happy Holidays.

Jean Dooley

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/06/2018 14:48