Thanks for supporting the Fallbrook Food Pantry

The 2018 5K Thanksgiving Walk/Run to Feed the Hungry was again very successful this year. Thank you to all the folks who turned out to run or walk in the annual event, as well as those who sponsored runners or mailed in financial gifts to the Fallbrook Food Pantry at this special time of the year. We appreciate your generosity in sharing with those who need the help in our community.

We are grateful to all the groups who helped with the event, including high school students from Fallbrook and Bonsall, organizations such as the National Charity League, local churches, Senior Volunteer Patrol officers, scout troops and others. And, we thank Cory Carrier for the music and the Village News for their great coverage, and for sending a photographer.

The volunteers of the Fallbrook Food Pantry say “thank you Fallbrook" for your faithfulness and your support. We wish you all Happy Holidays.

Jean Dooley