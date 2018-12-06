We need leadership on Day 1

Nothing, and I mean nothing, is more pressing on Day 1 in Sacramento than attending to the dramatic shift and devastating outcomes of wildfires in our region. Climate changes on our planet have caused an astronomical increase in the risk that each wild fire puts on our residential communities, agricultural areas, tribal lands and way of life. It’s a game changer and requires immediate attention Jan. 7, 2019, when the California Legislature begins working on its legislative priorities. We now exist in a 365 day fire season and must make the policy adjustments necessary of public safety.

Last year, California took a bold step forward to pass SB100. Getting 100 percent renewable is 100 percent possible and 200 percent necessary. Californians want clean energy, clean air and a future for the next generation. Although bold, we need to do more. Unfortunately, our local state elected officials both voted against the best interest of our region, the state and the planet. Marie Waldron voted against SB100 Aug. 28, 2018, and has failed, and continues to fail, to explain such a failure of representation to her constituents. She remains beholden to fossil fuel donors that fund her campaigns.

I would support a new “Green Deal” for climate change as a necessary policy to save the planet from destruction and important to our region to forge real public safety. A new “Green Deal” for our environment is also about ceasing to use the currently dominant fossil fuels. Let’s educate a new generation of “Green Deal” engineers and builders. Let’s create an immediate influx of electric vehicles and force manufacturing to meet the demand for electric vehicles for California. Let’s immediate plan charging stations up and down the state so as to make gas stations obsolete. Let’s tackle the issues of traffic by immediate moving on light rail for the I-15 corridor from Southwest Riverside to Mission Valley.

We can do this but must press our elected officials to be leaders and not just seat holders. Let’s start now.

Alan Geraci

Consumer Advocate and Attorney