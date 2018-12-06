Apple to open campus in San Diego, add 1,000 jobs by end of 2021

SAN DIEGO - San Diego is one of several cities around the nation that will get a new Apple campus in the next three years, the company announced on Thursday, Dec. 13.

Apple will spend roughly $1 billion on its largest planned expansion in Austin, Texas, which will be the second Apple campus in that city. Apple will also build new campuses in Seattle and Culver City, along with San Diego, and increase the size of its offices in cities around the country like New York, Boston and Portland.

"Talent, creativity and tomorrow's breakthrough ideas aren't limited by region or zip code, and, with this new expansion, we're redoubling our commitment to cultivating the high-tech sector and workforce nationwide,'' Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the announcement.

Apple officials were tight-lipped about the details of the San Diego campus, but rumors have swirled of a possible location in University City. The tech giant is one of several big names to add offices in San Diego in recent years. Google opened a 60,000-square-foot office in 2016, while Amazon opened a tech hub in University City in September of this year.

Apple plans to add 1,000 jobs in San Diego, as well as Seattle and Culver City, by the end of 2021.

"Joining an influx of other large tech firms like Amazon, Google and Teradata, Apple is setting up a significant operation in San Diego to take advantage of the region's STEM talent,'' said Mark Cafferty, president and CEO of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp. "We look forward to building a stronger working relationship with Apple to help them grow and succeed in this already thriving tech hub.''