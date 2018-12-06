CHP kicks off annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive

As part of the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) annual CHiPs for Kids Program, the CHP and its partners will be hosting a media day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 in Escondido to help kick-off this year’s campaign.

CHP officers along with representatives from Perry Infiniti of Escondido, AAA – Automobile Club of Southern California, Caliber Collision, and Walgreens stores will be on hand collecting toys.

The CHP is encouraging the public to help make a difference during this holiday season by bringing an unwrapped new toy and joining them for a festive holiday event. All the toys collected will go a less privileged child within the San Diego area.

CHiPs for Kids toy drive is a Community Outreach Program that has been in existence for 30 years. During the past 30 years, the CHiPs for Kids Program has had a positive impact on children hospitalized during the holidays and also has brought a brighter holiday season for underprivileged children.

The CHiPs for Kids Program allows officers to meet the public and build positive relationships with children. It also serves as an opportunity to educate the community about the dangers of drinking and driving, distracted diver awareness, the benefits of seatbelt compliance and more.

The kick-off event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at AAA of Escondido, 800 La Terraza Blvd. in Escondido.

Donations of a new unwrapped toy can be made at any Walgreens store, any Caliber Collision location, Perry Infiniti of Escondido, AAA of Escondido, and at any of the four San Diego County CHP offices, (San Diego, El Cajon, Vista and Kearny Mesa) through Dec. 21.