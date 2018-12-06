San Diego County burn permit suspension to be lifted on Monday

Effective 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10, the burn permit suspension in San Diego County will be lifted. CalFire San Diego Unit Chief Tony Mecham is formally canceling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days.

Agriculture burns must be inspected by CalFire prior to burning until the end of the peak fire season. Inspections may be required

for burns other than agriculture burns as well. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.

CalFire burn permits will be required until the end of peak fire season. While cooler temperatures have helped to diminish the threat of wildfire, we are still in our fifth year of drought. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns. Always use caution when burning, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times.

Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property. Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning.

Pile burning requirements

• Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be

burned.

• The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

• Do NOT burn on windy days.

• Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to pile as it burns

down.

• Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

• Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

• An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

Safe residential pile burning of forest residue by landowners is a crucial tool in reducing fire hazards. State, Federal and Local land management and fire agencies will also be utilizing this same window of opportunity to conduct prescribed burns aimed at improving forest health on private and public lands.

For more information on burning, visit the CalFire website at http://www.fire.ca.gov.