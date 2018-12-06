Bonsall runners compete in Cross Country CIF San Diego Sectionals

Heather Holdo & Sara Barclay

Writer/Interns

Bonsall High School’s cross country team competed at Morley Field in San Diego for the CIF San Diego Sectionals on Nov. 17. Led by team captain Austin Alanis, the boys placed eighth and the girls placed sixth overall for Division 5. Unfortunately, this was not a high enough placement to send the team back to the CIF State Finals this year. Officially ending their cross country season, the students on the team had only positive things to say about the progress they’ve made and their hopes for the future.

Isabella Ford of the girls’ team said...