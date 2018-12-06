Miller completes sweep of Del Mar training titles

The 7-year-old gelding Solid Wager, shown here winning the $100,000 Cary Grant Stakes under jockey Drayden Van Dyke Nov. 18, was one of 15 winners saddled by leading trainer Peter Miller at Del Mar's Fall Racing Festival.

Bonsall-based Peter Miller won three races during closing week of Del Mar's Fall Racing Festival to finish the 16-day season with 15 victories and complete a sweep of the 2018 training titles at seaside racetrack.

Miller, who took the conditioning title at the 36-day summer meeting by besting runner-up Doug O'Neill 31-21 in victories, topped Jerry Hollendorfer 15-9 in wins at the short fall session.

Miller reached the winner's circle with 15 of his 46 starters, which translates to an impressive 33 percent win rate. He also six seconds and five thirds, meaning his runners finished in the mo...