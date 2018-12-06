Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

New pro lacrosse team to hold free practice, scrimmage

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/8/2018 at 11:02am



SAN DIEGO - San Diegans will have their first opportunity to watch the city's National Lacrosse League expansion team on Saturday, Dec. 8 when the San Diego Seals conduct a free open practice and intersquad scrimmage at Valley View Casino Center.

Arena doors will open at 6 p.m., with the practice starting at 6:15 p.m. Coaches and players will provide insight to fans throughout the practice about themselves and the value and importance of each drill.

The scrimmage will begin at 7 p.m. Fans will be invited onto the field for autographs and photos with the team following the scrimmage.

Admission and parking are free, but tickets are required, which are available at SealsLax.com.

The practice and scrimmage are the only opportunity for fans to see the Seals on the field in San Diego before the home opener Jan. 12 against the Rochester Knighthawks.

The Seals will begin play Dec. 22 in Denver against the Colorado Mammoth.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018