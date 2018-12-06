Recruiting expert to speak at FHS

FALLBROOK – Paul Putnam, nationally-recognized recruiting expert with Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), will deliver a free seminar and recruiting workshop titled, “College Recruiting 101 – College Athletic Recruiting Simplified,” Monday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center at Fallbrook High School.

The 60-minute presentation will include important information about the recruiting process, including how student-athletes can position themselves to be discovered and how college coaches evaluate prospects. Participants will also receive free access to online research...