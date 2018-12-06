Special Olympics Golf wraps up season at Pala Mesa Golf Resort

FALLBROOK – Special Olympics Fallbrook had a wonderful first season learning a new sport – golf. With the help of Pala Mesa Golf Resort and its wonderful staff, the athletes were able to experience learning new skills and making some new friends along the way.

During the season, the athletes were also able to compete county-wide and came home with several medals. Pala Mesa Golf Resort staff have been generous from start to finish which included their time, talent and their beautiful resort.

Linda White, executive director of Jeremiah's Ranch, said, “Special thanks goes to three amazi...