Albertsons to host mobile blood drive Dec. 19

FALLBROOK – Albertsons, in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, will host a mobile blood drive Wednesday, Dec. 19, from 1 to 6 p.m. in the store parking lot located at 1133 South Mission Road. Donors will receive a limited edition holiday T-shirt while supplies last.

About in one in seven people entering a hospital need blood. One pint of blood, which is the amount volunteers give when they donate, can save up to three lives. Since blood is always needed, volunteers are asked to give blood for patients, such as those going through cancer or trauma.

Donors must be age 17 and or older, weight at least 114 pounds and be in good health. It is recommended that donors consume an adequate meal and plenty of fluids before giving. A photo identification must be presented upon signing up to donate.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment for their convenience, but walk-ins are also welcome. To schedule an appointment, call (800) 469-7322 or visit http://www.SanDiegoBloodBank.org.

Submitted by San Diego Blood Bank.