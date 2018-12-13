Chamber Member Business Expo is Jan. 16

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Chamber Member Business Expo Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Pala Mesa Resort from 3 to 7 p.m. Residents are invited to “Discover Your Community.”

The event is free to all attendees. There will be free food, a no-host bar, giveaways and more.

The local chamber member businesses will present exhibitor booths, and members can reserve them by calling the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce office at (760) 728-5845.

Members of the Fallbrook Chamber can also market their business without being an exhibitor by providing coupons for all attendees for a nominal fee. Details for the expo can also be found at http://www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.