Donna Kay Schaeffer, 66, passed away at home on December 1, 2018. Donna was a loving wife, mom, sister, daughter and "Nana" to her three grandsons. She was the heart and soul of the family. She will be greatly missed by those whose lives she touched.

Donna and her husband Ken moved to Fallbrook in 2014 from Oceanside after Ken sold his business, retired and told Donna to go find her dream house. She found a very nice house and proceeded to make it into a lovely home as she had done in many previous moves. She said the good thing about this close move was that she still had her old friends and made new friends in Fallbrook.

Donna was a real Texas girl and Southern Belle. She was born August 27, 1952 to Richard and Lula Redd in Garland, Texas. She was the middle child of three girls and grew up in Garland (suburb of Dallas) and attended South Garland High School, Class of 1970.

It was at SGHS that Donna met her future husband, Kenneth Schaeffer, Class of 1969. Once they started dating, it became "Donna and Ken" and they married on September 4, 1970 in Garland TX. They had their 48th wedding anniversary in 2018 and took a 15-day Panama Canal cruise to celebrate as Donna loved the tranquility of the sea.

Donna joined Ken in Seattle as he had enlisted in the Coast Guard and the start of a wonderful marriage with travel and adventures began. Donna worked as a computer operator (in the days when an IBM computer was the size of a room) and helped put Ken through college after military service.

Once Ken finished college, Donna devoted her life to being a loving wife, great mom, homemaker and later, a great Nana. Daughter Aubrey was born in Texas in 1977 and Emily came along in 1980 in New York.

Between military duty and career relocations, Donna lived and set up homes in Seattle; Dallas; Youngstown, N.Y .; Broken Arrow, Okla .; Clear Lake, Tex .; Oceanside, Calif. and Fallbrook, Calif. Donna made each home special with her unique touch and after her children, her house would become the place for neighborhood kids to gather.

She loved to be with our daughters and their friends as they grew up. Donna was known for her cooking skills and never tired of watching the Food Network when it began.

Donna's favorite vacations and trips included Yosemite, Hawaii, Florida, U.S. Virgin Islands, Mexico, the famous family RV trip of 2006, and several cruises. She loved visiting her parents at their farm in East Texas.

Donna had a series of health problems that started in the early 90's and she endured many medical procedures and hospital stays but never complained about her fate. She faced her issues head-on and was always more concerned about others and how she might help or comfort them in times of need. Donna always took the time to look good and dress well as it made her feel better. Many who knew her did not know of her medical issues.

Donna is survived by her husband Ken; her daughter Aubrey Hughes (Toby), daughter Emily Aguilar (Abe); grandsons Santiago Aguilar, Joaquin Aguilar, and Rogan Hughes; parents Rick and Lula Redd of Reklaw, Tex .; sister Mary Dickerson and sister Carolyn Martin. Another grandson (Aubrey) is due in February 2019. Donna also adored her little Bichon furkids, Tanner and Marley.

A Celebration of Life will be held December 16, 2018, 11a.m. to 2 p.m., at Pala Mesa Resort, Garden Pavilion, Fallbrook. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Donna's name to the National Park Foundation.

