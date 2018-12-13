Fallbrook Newcomers Club welcomes all

FALLBROOK – Residents new to the area are invited to attend the Fallbrook Newcomers Club to meet new friends and to get involved in many activities.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club members sharing a meal are, from left, Becky Hendricks, Rhonda Sippola, Vicki George, Ellen Ramsey, Sally Langpap, Betty Nelson, Bernice Mitschele, Kim Dillman, Susan Stratton and Jan Hohenstein.

The featured speaker at the club's November meeting was Mary Perhacs, executive director of Fallbrook School of Arts. Perhacs gave the members a history of Fallbrook Arts Inc. and explained the responsibilities of the organization, which includes the Fallbrook Art Center, Cafe des Artistes, Fallbrook School of the Arts, Brandon Gallery and Art in Public Places. She also informed of the various opportunities to be involved with any of these programs and shared the wonderful news of their endowment allowing them many ways to continue to provide art to Fallbrook and its residents.

The Fallbrook Newcomers Club sponsors numerous activities, events and speakers. Membership is open to first-time residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and Rainbow who arrived within the past three years. More information can be obtained by visiting http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.