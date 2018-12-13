FUESD to transition to 'by-trustee' elections

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District Governing Board voted unanimously Nov. 5 to transition from an “at-large” method of election to a “by-trustee” area electoral system.

The next meeting on this process is a Special Board Meeting Monday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., Open Hearing #2: Education and to solicit input from community before release of draft maps. It will be held at the district office, 321 Iowa St.

Under an at-large method of election, registered voters within the school district’s boundaries can vote for all governing board candidates. To be eligible in an at-large election, governing board candidates are required to reside anywhere within district boundaries.

Under a by-trustee area electoral system, governing board candidates must reside within their own trustee area and are elected only by registered voters of that same trustee area. (Note this change has no impact on Fallbrook Elementary School District attendance boundaries).

The dates, times and locations of the upcoming community information nights and public hearings are available on the FUESD website. Community members unable to attend a community information night or public hearing, but wish to learn more or submit comments/questions regarding the by-trustee area electoral system transition or maps should visit http://www.fuesd.org.