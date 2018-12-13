Kathleen R. Sullivan or Kay, as she was known to those who loved her, was called home to Heaven December 6, 2018 following a brave battle with Alzheimer's.

Born July 6, 1931 in Ithaca, N.Y. to William and Madeline Ryan, Kay spent summers as a lifeguard on Seneca Lake. She eventually left home to attend Oneonta State Teachers College where she met Tom Sullivan, her husband of 65 years. They were married August 29, 1953.

Eventually the Army stationed Tom at Edwards Air Force Base thus marking the beginning of their life in California. Kay enjoyed sunshine over snow!

Kay was a public-school teacher for 27 years. She taught fifth grade for several years before retiring in 1992 as a resource specialist with the Montebello Unified School District.

Upon moving to Fallbrook in 1995, Kay wanted to meet new friends and joined the Newcomers Club where she and Tom found lasting friendships. She loved to entertain and plan parties. Good food and friends to share it with was something they both enjoyed, and a great team they were.

Travel was Kay's passion. Her retirement afforded her many trips to Europe and when she wasn't traveling, she enjoyed gardening, and reading the hundreds of books in her library. Many of which have been donated to the Bottom Shelf. She said her greatest gift of all was being able to live near her grandchildren.

Kay is survived by her husband Tom, daughters Colleen and Lori, son-in-law Bob, granddaughter Megan, grandson Joshua, sister Pat North and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held in her memory at 10 a.m., at St. Peter the Apostle Church in Fallbrook, reception following with light lunch and beverages.

A private interment will be held at Miramar Military Cemetery with Berry-Bell & Hall in charge of arrangements.

The family would like to thank Elizabeth Hospice for the wonderful care and comfort that was given to Kay. Their compassion and tireless efforts helped the entire family during this difficult time.