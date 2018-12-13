National Charity League holds annual Mother/Daughter Tea and Fashion Show

FALLBROOK – The San Luis Rey chapter of National Charity League (NCL) held its annual formal Mother/Daughter Tea and Modelette Fashion Show at the Vista Valley Country Club on Nov. 4. The theme of this year's tea was Victorian Gardens. Jacqueline Pierson, Christina Morelli and their crew of NCL Patronesses worked together to put beautiful Victorian floral centerpieces on the tables to compliment the dozens of tea cup sets that have been passed down each year.

The ninth grade Ticktockers poured tea, served finger sandwiches and desserts. Attendees were entertained during the tea by the 10th grade Ticktockers. They walked the runway as modelettes and were trained by Git Boddaert on etiquette, modeling techniques, makeup and hair.

Each modelette wore three different outfits: formal tea, sporty, and personal "fall" attire. A successful silent auction fundraiser, organized by Seanna Hunter, raised monies which will be distributed to many of the non-profit organizations NCL supports.