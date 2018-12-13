Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

National Charity League holds annual Mother/Daughter Tea and Fashion Show

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/17/2018 at 3:22pm

The tenth grade Ticktockers/Modelettes include, from left back row, Leila Perko, Cadance Ewig, Rachelle Roderick; front row, Abigail McCarthy, Kaleigh Scott, Isabelle Alon and Madison Isham.

FALLBROOK – The San Luis Rey chapter of National Charity League (NCL) held its annual formal Mother/Daughter Tea and Modelette Fashion Show at the Vista Valley Country Club on Nov. 4. The theme of this year's tea was Victorian Gardens. Jacqueline Pierson, Christina Morelli and their crew of NCL Patronesses worked together to put beautiful Victorian floral centerpieces on the tables to compliment the dozens of tea cup sets that have been passed down each year.

The ninth grade Ticktockers poured tea, served finger sandwiches and desserts. Attendees were entertained during the tea by the 10th grade Ticktockers. They walked the runway as modelettes and were trained by Git Boddaert on etiquette, modeling techniques, makeup and hair.

Each modelette wore three different outfits: formal tea, sporty, and personal "fall" attire. A successful silent auction fundraiser, organized by Seanna Hunter, raised monies which will be distributed to many of the non-profit organizations NCL supports.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2018 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 12/18/2018 07:57