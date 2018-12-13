Secretary Perdue announces new OneUSDA internship program

WASHINGTON – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Dec. 4 the “OneUSDA Internship” opportunity for summer 2019. As part of the Federal Pathways Program, the OneUSDA Internship will provide students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government while gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development and other career fields.

“The improvements we’re making to internships at USDA will enable us to recruit the best and retain the best,” Perdue said. “Today’s young people are the future of America and there are few...