Voice of Democracy scholarship winners are honored

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary President Deb Bottomley, left and Post Cmdr. Chris Ingraham are with Voice of Democracy essay winners, from left, Audrey C. Gillcrist, Robert K. Prefontaine and Angelina M. Lauser.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1924 and Auxiliary hosted an awards ceremony Nov. 19, honoring the student winners of the annual Voice of Democracy scholarship essay program. Family members, teachers and guests listened and watched as students read their essays.

The Voice of Democracy essay contest is open to students in grades nine through 12. The theme for this year was "Why My Vote Matters."

The first-place winner and recipient of a $250 scholarship was Audrey C. Gillcrist, whose essay will be entered in the California competition. California's first-place winner,...